FIT Webqoof: Did Coronavirus Come From Chicken?

Fear-mongering and fake news around Coronavirus is spreading fast. Much is still unknown about the virus, so a lot of false claims about it are quickly emerging to fill in the gaps - the problem is, these do more harm than good.

Its origin has been hotly debated in the scientific community. Earlier studies had indicated the source could be snakes, but that theory is now being questioned.

FIT has previously debunked claims that cold drinks and ice-cream or spicy food can make you susceptible to coronavirus.

The latest viral message on social media is that broiler chicken is the source of the deadly virus.