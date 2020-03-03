The Hidden Epidemic Behind COVID-19: Myths & Misinformation

While Delhi has reported its first case of coronavirus just now, the world has been alarmed for almost three months by the growing scare of COVID-19 (the novel Coronavirus that started off in Wuhan, China), the outbreak that has been in the news almost everyday since mid-December, 2019. With around 80,000 affected in China alone and over 67 countries effected, the virus has claimed over 3000 lives so far (as of present date).

Panic and anxiety have driven masses all around, with travel and immigration restrictions being enforced at multiple places. The health forums both nationally and internationally are trying their best to curb this outbreak with ground-breaking research poured in every day to obtain a cure for this disease.