World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day: How Nutrition and Hygiene Fights NTDs

The World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) day, which is observed on 30 January every year, is a seminal moment in the fight against these infectious diseases.

In this interview, Prof NK Ganguly, former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, alludes to the close relationship between neglected tropical diseases, Nutrition and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services and highlights the impact of COVID-19 on interventions to eliminate NTDs.