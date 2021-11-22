7 Home Remedies to Manage Pregnancy Heartburn
According to the American Pregnancy Association, heartburn is a common complaint during pregnancy and there may be various underlying causes of the condition. Heartburn has nothing to do with the heart, but it is a burning sensation at the centre of the chest that is quite uncomfortable to live with.
Heartburn and indigestion are more common pregnancy complications during the third trimester due to the increasing pressure on the stomach and intestine caused by the growing baby.
Here are a few home remedies you can use to get rid of heartburn during pregnancy.
Try Yogurt
According to the US NIH, yogurt is the safest food to relieve the symptoms of heartburn. The soothing texture and the probiotics present in the yogurt make it an excellent option for soothing heartburn.
Probiotics have microorganisms that are considered to be the good bacteria and they increase the mucusal barrier in the intestine and promote the balance of the microbial ecosystem in the stomach and intestine to cool down and prevent symptoms of heartburn from getting worse.
Try Milk and Honey
According to the American Association of Pregnancy, one tablespoon of honey mixed with milk can be helpful in neutralizing the acid produced in the stomach, which is the main cause of heartburn.
According to Healthline, one tablespoon of honey with herbal teas or warm water can also be effective. Moreover, a glass of milk alone has also proven to aid digestion and prevent heartburn.
Change Your Eating Habits
Heartburn is one of the common complications caused during pregnancy and a few dietary changes like the timing of meals, frequency and portion sizes can help ease the symptoms.
According Mayo Clinic, small meals throughout the day instead of three big meals, meals before three hours of sleeping, and brisk walk after meals can help reduce the pain and uneasiness caused by heartburn.
Avoid Certain Foods
There are foods that trigger heartburn in general and more often in pregnant women. These include spicy, acidic, citrus and fatty foods, caffeine, etc. It is better to avoid consuming these foods in large quantities, or you can consume them after an hour of your meal followed by a walk to aid digestion.
Snack on Almonds
According to Healthline, raw almonds can be beneficial for relieving the symptoms of gastrointestinal problems which is common during pregnancy. Almonds can neutralize the acid in the stomach. Moreover, the protein, fiber and antioxidants present in almonds can have other health benefits as well.
Eat More Papaya
Papayas after meal can be helpful in relieving the symptoms of heartburn due to the presence of the enzymes called papains. According to the US NIH, raw papaya can be avoided as they cause uterus contractions but ripe papayas are completely safe during pregnancy.
There are many papaya enzyme supplements present in the market and can be found easily in the health stores.
