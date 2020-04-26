Sexolve 202: ‘My Girlfriend Is More Focused on Her Career’

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 29-year-old girl living with my boyfriend in Mumbai. We have a clandestine affair where none of our parents knows that we are actually living together. He is very loving and caring most times, but he has weird bouts of anger. Before the lockdown, he got diagnosed with a mental health disorder, I don’t know the name of it. He visited the counsellor after much persuasion from me. I didn’t think his bouts of anger were normal. He got diagnosed with the illness, but he refuses to visit the counsellor again. The counsellor recommended a psychiatrist, but he flatly refused to be a part of – in his words “any activity that is just there to prove that he is a ‘crackpot’”. Now things have worsened. We are locked up in a one-bedroom apartment all by ourselves, and he is so angry that every day at least once, I get slapped by him. When he gets too agitated, he pushes me on the floor, spreads my legs and has forceful sex with me. He never stops to see if I am enjoying, to him all that matters is to find a way to deal with the frustration he is feeling at that moment. The truth is that he does cool down after he does that with me, so I think it works just fine after that and I don’t broach the topic again with him. Neither does he show remorse or apologise, on the contrary, he reminds me that it was my mistake that I keep coming to help him despite being told off. I want to help him, how can I?

Love Troubled