Sexolve 201: I Am Bisexual and in Love with a Younger Woman

Dear By The Way,

Thank you for writing in. I understand the pangs of a heart that longs for a life of love and companionship with the one you wish to add to your life.

You have a lot of things that are running in your head. Let me help you compartmentalise and thereby you will be able to deal with them better.

Regarding your bisexuality, let me tell you that just because you are bisexual doesn’t mandate that you should get into a relationship with the other populous sex.

People can get attracted to more than one people of same or different genders, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will get into a relationship with them. What the composition of the relationship should be, is best decided by the person themselves. And no other person should decide the same for them.

Your girlfriend is 18. She is not 12. At 18, she has the right to vote and has cognitive abilities.