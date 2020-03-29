Surviving COVID-19: Struggles of Homeless India

The shelters offered a warm place to spend the night in the brutal cold which envelop much of North India. Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the shelters are theoretically the best place to seek refuge for the homeless. In the real world, however, things don’t work as expected. None of the homeless under the Gariahat flyover I spoke to seemed eager to move into a shelter. Sometime back, Sardar and her family were visited by social workers who informed them about a women’s shelter in the Kalighat area 2 kilometers away. These people find opportunities in Gariahat to make a few bucks by working odd jobs, collecting and selling paper and plastic and sometimes by begging.