COVID-19 Lockdown: Is Our Timing Right In Fight Against Virus?

We didn’t have the luxury of a Wuhan-style lockdown – and even in Wuhan, nearly 1800 epidemiologist teams were deployed for rigorous contact tracing. The key was to act early, so as to be able to finish early. Our purpose should therefore have reflected in building a robust armamentarium comprised of field-level workers and testing capacity beforehand. As this author has argued , facilitative measures for ‘flattening the curve’ like compulsory mask usage warranted early introduction. Strong capacities and policies in none of the above areas existed as we entered the lockdown – belying our stated purpose behind instituting it. The lockdown had little power over those already infected but not yet diseased. Soon, the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco and migrants’ exodus became burning themes and contributed to a surge of cases. Testing was slow to pick up, and only on April 9th was the testing strategy revised to make somewhat liberal allowances for hotspots and migration gatherings. On April 10th, rapid testing kits were still to be realised, as cited by the health minister himself.